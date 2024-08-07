13 minutes ago

The representatives of the various peace ambassadors for the 2024 elections

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with The Time to Think Foundation, the Electoral Commission (EC), among other stakeholders, has launched a peace campaign titled "Unity in Diversity: Building a Peaceful Democratic Future."

The campaign was launched on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

The campaign seeks to educate and mobilize Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to participate peacefully in the December elections.

Richard Kofi Akosah, CEO of the Time to Think Foundation, emphasized the importance of unity and democratic progress in his address.

Akosah highlighted the importance of this campaign in maintaining Ghana's legacy of peaceful democratic elections.

According to him, since the return to multi-party democracy in 1992, Ghana has conducted eight general elections with peaceful transitions of power.

However, he cautioned against complacency, citing increased polarization, youth disillusionment, and the spread of misinformation as challenges to the pending elections.

Gladys Biney, World Citizen Peace Ambassador, emphasized the importance of peace during election times.

“We will establish a network of community-based peace ambassadors to monitor and report potential triggers of election-related violence to appropriate authorities. Working together with the security service, we would help with rapid response systems to address and mitigate incidents of violence or threats to peaceful elections.

“Our collaboration with security agencies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders will enhance coordination and information sharing on election security.

"When it is an election time like this, a lot of bad things and chaos happen in the country. Sometimes some leaders contract people to do bad things or bring chaos, but this year's election should be different.

“Before you think of taking something from someone to bring violence, you need to think about your life first, your family, the sick, the poor, and the pregnant people, and see if you want to put such people's lives at risk," she said.

Dr. Imurana Mohammed, Director of Programmes at the NCCE, reflected on Ghana's enduring democratic journey.

"Ghana has tasted different forms of governments from colonial rule, one-party rule, military regime, and so forth. The most durable of all these regimes has been the democracy we have observed for over 30 years.

“As we go into the 2024 elections, the National Commission for Civic Education stands ready to partner with all stakeholders to ensure peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections,” he stated.

Benjamin Banor-Bio, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, reiterated the importance of maintaining peace.

"December 7 will be a time that Ghanaians will be electing presidents and parliamentarians, and as a country, we should not take the existing peace for granted. We should abhor issues that divide us and encourage those that unite us.

“As an election managing body, the Electoral Commission believes that a peaceful democratic posture can be ensured only when the declared results are the true reflection of the desire of the people who voted,” he said.

Julius K. Manu, an international consultant, called for a peaceful environment ahead of the 2024 elections. He emphasized that only peace could ensure the development of the country.