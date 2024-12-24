1 hour ago

Image of Ballot boxes containing materials for voting

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) official got into a heated exchange with an Electoral Commission officer over alleged pre-stamped ballot papers.

In a video shared by Metro TV, the NDC official questioned why the ballot box containing ballot papers for the Bantama Constituency in Ashanti Region was covered.

The NDC representative insisted that the box should be opened and validated, just as other boxes at the premises were.

"You are supposed to record the validating stamp on B and open it in front of all of us. Why is Bantama's box wrapped?" the NDC official demanded.

The 2024 general elections are currently underway across 276 constituencies in the country, with 18.8 million people expected to vote.

According to data published by CODEO, the largest civil society organization monitoring the elections, the 2024 polls feature 801 parliamentary candidates competing for 276 seats.

Of the 13 presidential candidates, four are independent, while nine represent political parties, meaning nine political parties are contesting in the elections.

In the parliamentary elections, 111 candidates are contesting as independents.