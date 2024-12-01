32 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress in Awutu Senya East constituency wants the Inspector General of Police to deploy additional men to the constituency to prevent violence during election.

The party explained they are avoiding a repeat of the violence that happened at the Steps to Christ Registration Center in 2020 election where one individual sustained gunshot wounds after some thugs fired into the crowd during the voting process.

Awutu Senya East NDC says they have picked up intelligence that the NPP have brought inn some thugs to create mayhem in the constituency.

The NDC alleges that the thugs are being kept in some hotels within the constituency waiting for December 7 to release mayhem on voters.

Addressing a press conference, Awutu Senya East NDC Constituency Youth Organiser , Nash Nyande Adams implored IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and the law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant at the polling stations while protecting the integrity of the election process with the guarantee that all votes are counted fairly without interference.

The Constituency Youth Organiser also expressed worry over the destruction of billboards and posters belonging to the Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor by some individuals.

Meanwhile Awutu Senya East NPP Constituency Secretary Michael Addy also denied the allegations leveled them and they are the once who harboring over 100 land guards in the constituency to disturbed the peace in Kasoa.