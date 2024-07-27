6 hours ago

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign team, Professor Joshua Alabi, has confidently said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose the upcoming elections on December 7 and pave way for the NDC to assume power.

Addressing party supporters, Prof. Alabi stressed the need to safeguard the ballot box, assuring them that the NDC leadership is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent election process.

He criticized the Akufo-Addo administration, stating that the country is currently on the wrong path.

Prof. Alabi urged Ghanaians to turn out in large numbers to vote for the NDC on December 7, highlighting the need for collective effort to bring about the desired change.

“Ghana is moving in the wrong direction, [The NPP] will lose and hand over and run away and we are assuring everybody that we will protect your votes so go and vote,” he said during the launch of the NDC 2024 campaign in Tamale on Saturday, July 27.