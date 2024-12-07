3 hours ago

One person has been shot in the thigh by one Mujaheed Sujag, at Kasoa Zongo in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

The incident occurred after a misunderstanding among voters.

The victim was fired with a pump action gun twice in the tight.

The suspect was said have threatened some individuals in the area, stating that a gun had been acquired for him to use.

According to security sources, the shot was targeted at the NDC constituency chairman but missed it.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect fired the shot in front of the police but was left to abscond.

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Delali Seworkporv expressed shock at the decision of the police's refusal to arrest the suspect.

Watch a video of the incident below: