2 hours ago

The Vice Presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has voted at Apagyafie in the Manhyia South constituency. He was accompanied by his wive Almar Prempeh, mother, Madam Akosua Nyarkoh and other party members. He arrived at the polling station exactly 8:00 am. The mother took the lead in casting her vote ahead of the Vice Presidential candidate and his wife Almar Prempeh. In a very brief comment after voting, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh urged Ghanaians to move out and vote.

Military personnel have been spotted at the Weija ITS polling station in Accra, despite earlier assurances that they would not be deployed to polling centers.

This has raised concerns among voters and election observers, as it goes against the official statement from security agencies.

The Ghana Police Service had previously stated that only police and authorized security personnel would be at polling stations to maintain law and order.

According to Joy News, some voters feel unsettled by the unexpected presence of armed forces, while others remain calm, trusting authorities to manage the situation without compromising the election's integrity.

It's worth noting that the Ghana Armed Forces had assured the public that no military personnel would be stationed at polling stations.