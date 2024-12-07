Military personnel have been spotted at the Weija ITS polling station in Accra, despite earlier assurances that they would not be deployed to polling centers.
This has raised concerns among voters and election observers, as it goes against the official statement from security agencies.
The Ghana Police Service had previously stated that only police and authorized security personnel would be at polling stations to maintain law and order.
According to Joy News, some voters feel unsettled by the unexpected presence of armed forces, while others remain calm, trusting authorities to manage the situation without compromising the election's integrity.
It's worth noting that the Ghana Armed Forces had assured the public that no military personnel would be stationed at polling stations.
