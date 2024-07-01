2 hours ago

The 2024 Futsal Premier League season is poised to begin on Saturday, July 20, with sixteen clubs ready to compete for top honors.

This announcement follows a stakeholder engagement between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) leadership, the Futsal Committee, and representatives from the sixteen participating clubs.

The meeting featured notable attendees, including GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Referees Manager Alex Kotey, and staff from the Competitions Department.

Discussions were led by the Chairman and Members of the Futsal Committee.

During the meeting, all modalities for the upcoming league season were thoroughly discussed. Club representatives contributed valuable insights to enhance the competition's quality.

Agreements were also reached regarding equipment provision and financial support for the clubs.

The league will follow a round-robin format, where each club plays against every other club.

The team with the most points at the end of the season will be crowned champions, while the two lowest-placed teams will face relegation.

The participating clubs are:

- Real Heart Futsal Club

- Blessed Stars Futsal Club

- Future Stars Futsal Club

- King Solomon Futsal Club

- AMG Futsal Club

- Dokota Futsal Club

- GADU Futsal Club

- Y2K Futsal Club

- DANAC Futsal Club

- Stitch in Time Futsal Club

- Auxano Futsal Club

- Cancheros Futsal Club

- Adenta Youth Futsal Club

- San Ciro Futsal Club

- Blessed Kickers Futsal Club

- Blooming Smiles Futsal Club

San Siro Futsal Club, the reigning champions, will look to defend their title after a commanding 5-1 victory over AMG Futsal Club in the 2023 final.

As the new season approaches, excitement builds among fans and teams alike, anticipating another thrilling year of futsal action.