1 hour ago

In the 2024 general elections, President-elect John Dramani Mahama achieved a surprising victory, defeating the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by a 1.6 million vote margin.

This outcome shocked many, particularly within the NPP, who expected a closer race.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, reflected on the surprise result, recalling their belief in 2016 that a million-vote margin was historic.

The NPP's shock grew when it became clear they were losing by a larger margin.

Despite the disappointment, Aboagye acknowledged Mahama’s hard-fought victory, congratulating him and recognizing the effort of his campaign, emphasizing the importance of respecting the people's choice.