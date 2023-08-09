33 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh has stated that the 2024 presidential election will be a walk in the park for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) if Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Tetteh, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former minister for trade and industry remains the only viable candidate to deliver victory for the NPP against the NDC in 2024.

“But I tell you, you are media people and can speak to the NDC about it, the arrival of Alan Kyerematen as a flagbearer… or haven’t the NDC said that all they will need is a cinema van if Bawumia is elected the flagbearer. All they need is a cinema van!” he stated in an interview on Nhyira FM.

Asked by the host if the NDC has a higher chance of winning the election with Dr Bawumia as flagbearer, Sly Mensah responded in the affirmative stating he will be whipped “mercilessly.”

Mr Kyerematen and Dr Bawumia are two leading candidates in the race for the NPP flagbearership.

Ahead of the contest, the party is scheduled to hold a special delegates congress on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number to five before a final congress on November 4, 2023.

Critics of the vice president including Mr Kyerematen’s camp have argued against his election noting that the state of the economy under the current administration and his role in the government will be a disadvantage to the party.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has stated that he has no preferred candidate in the upcoming primaries has called on members of the NPP to be circumspect in their criticism of the government.

According to the president, an elected candidate will have a lot to deal with if he ends up winning the election on the back of criticism against his administration.

Source: GhanaWeb