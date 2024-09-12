3 hours ago

Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, flagbearer of the People’s National Party (PNP), Janet Nabla, and Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) have officially submitted their nomination forms ahead of the December 7th elections.

These three women, recognized for their bold and outspoken political views, visited the Electoral Commission (EC) office on Thursday to complete the necessary procedures.

During the submission, Akua Donkor handed her documents to Jean Mensa, the EC Chairperson, and reaffirmed her commitment to advocating for the needs of ordinary Ghanaians and driving impactful change.

Janet Nabla praised the EC for lowering the filing fees for female candidates but also called for the digitalization of the filing process to alleviate the challenges candidates face.

Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah also highlighted that her party, the CPP, is returning with policies aimed at eradicating poverty and restoring hope for Ghanaians.