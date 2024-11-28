4 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged all political parties to accept the results of the upcoming December elections.

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, assured Ghanaians that robust measures have been put in place to ensure the elections are peaceful, free, fair, and transparent.

Speaking at the signing of the 4th Presidential Election Peace Pact in Accra on Thursday, November 28, Mensa emphasized the importance of maintaining a stable and peaceful environment during the polls.

She reaffirmed the Commission’s dedication to fostering peace throughout the electoral process leading up to the 2024 general elections.

Jean Mensa expressed confidence in the EC’s capacity to deliver a violence-free and credible election, stressing the Commission’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and accountability.

“These efforts are critical to building public trust and ensuring credible elections,” she stated.

The EC Chairperson called on all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organizations, and voters, to uphold peace and unity to guarantee a smooth and successful electoral process.

“As a Commission, I am pleased to note that we have walked the talk of peace, mindful that achieving peaceful electoral outcomes depends on our actions,” she said.

She highlighted the EC’s deliberate approach to conducting operations in a manner that ensures peace before, during, and after the elections.