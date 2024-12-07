2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed strong confidence in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing victory in the 2024 general elections and achieving a majority in parliament.

Speaking to the media after casting his ballot in Bole Bamboi, Mahama highlighted the party’s efforts and the positive reception of their campaign message among the electorate.

“I am confident that we will secure victory and a majority in parliament,” Mahama stated.

He said the voting process was seamless and hoped it was same across the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also expressed optimism in winning the polls.

“By the grace of God, I am very hopeful of winning this election. I think that we have done a lot of work and put our message to the people.

“I think the message has been well received, and I believe that by the grace of God when the ballots are counted, the NPP, myself, and our parliamentary candidates will emerge victorious in this election,” he added.