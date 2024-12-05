5 hours ago

The Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has expressed confidence in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the December 7 election.

According to him, the flagbearer has visited all 275 constituencies in the country to engage with constituents, and he believes that six out of ten people in these constituencies have felt the presence of the Vice President.

“For the first time in history, a candidate has gone around every corner of this country and touched every constituency, and that is evidence of someone who wants to serve the people,” he said.

Mr Ahiagbah believes that Mr Bawumia’s tour of these areas will secure him at least six out of ten votes in each constituency.

“At this point, I can tell you that if you go to any constituency, out of every ten people, you will find at least six who have felt the presence of Dr Bawumia in their constituency. When you have that experience, that awareness, and that contact with him, it will inform their decision” he stated.

He was speaking on Joy News’ AM Show on Thursday, December 5, ahead of Saturday’s polls.

Mr Ahiagbah claimed that Ghanaians are fed up with the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). “I am telling you that Ghanaians are not in on the NDC’s tricks,” he said.

He urged the populace to go to the polls on Saturday and cast their votes for the NPP, arguing that the NPP has done a good job for the people of Ghana and deserves another opportunity to serve the nation.

“We want people to go and cast their votes. We have done the work, we have worked hard,” Mr Ahiagbah said.

Mr Ahiagbah is optimistic that the NPP’s final rally in Accra today, will reconnect the country and encourage voters to vote for Dr Bawumia and NPP Parliamentary candidates on 7th December.