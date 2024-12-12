6 hours ago

The 2024 Vice Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called NAPO has formally acknowledged the party’s defeat in the recent polls, which saw the National Democratic Congress (NDC) emerge victorious.

In a statement dated December 11, 2024, Dr. Prempeh expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian people, stating that the NPP respects the verdict of the electorate.

He assured the public that the party has taken note of their concerns and will work towards regaining their trust.

He thanked the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the party’s leadership for their support throughout the campaign.

Dr. Prempeh also highlighted the need for introspection and reflection within the party to understand the reasons behind the electoral loss.

“I believe in the NPP’s values, ideals, and traditions. As we go into a period of honest introspection, I am confident that we will emerge stronger and bounce back to win the trust and confidence of Ghanaians,” he stated.

Dr. Prempeh also expressed his appreciation to party faithful, his team, family, and supporters for their unwavering confidence in him and the NPP ticket.

He further called for resilience and unity within the party as it prepares to rebuild for the future.

Below is the full statement