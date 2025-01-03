20 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) encountered an interruption when his personal security guard, the Aide-De-Camp (ADC), collapsed unexpectedly.

As Akufo-Addo delved into the government’s achievements in enhancing digital services and promoting democratic processes, his bodyguard, who was standing behind him, began showing signs of distress.

He started rubbing his face, fidgeting and his breath becoming laboured, and he seemed to struggle to maintain his balance.

Despite his efforts, the bodyguard ultimately fell to the floor.

The situation caused a brief moment of concern in the chamber. However, the president’s security detail quickly sprang into action.

Other members of the security team immediately attended to the fallen officer and ushered him outside.

Watch video below: