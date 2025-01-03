20 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dismissed claims that Ghana’s economy is in dire straits, asserting that the country is being handed over with robust financial reserves.

Speaking at a public event, the President challenged narratives suggesting economic mismanagement, emphasizing the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and growth.

“The country is not broke, as some propagandists want us to believe. We’re handing over the country with gross international reserves of almost 8 billion United States dollars,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo compared this to the state of reserves when his administration assumed office. “This is more than the 6.2 billion United States dollars of gross international reserves my administration inherited in 2017,” he added.

Addressing critics, the President stressed the importance of relying on data over speculation. “The noise will not shut out the statistics, and I intend to put the statistics on the record, no matter the amount of noise,” he declared.

The President’s remarks come amidst ongoing debates about the state of Ghana’s economy, with opposition parties and some analysts raising concerns over debt levels and economic challenges following John Dramani Mahama’s victory in the December 7 elections.