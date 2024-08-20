4 hours ago

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has uncovered plans by certain schools to engage in organized cheating during the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

With the exams scheduled to begin on Monday, August 19, with both Practical and Theory Papers, WAEC has issued a statement revealing intelligence reports that exposed schemes by some schools to facilitate cheating.

According to the statement, candidates in various regions are being asked to pay between GH¢200.00 and GH¢500.00 to receive assistance from compromised invigilators.

The report also highlighted that some examination supervisors are planning to assign teachers to invigilate subjects they teach, which raises concerns about the fairness of the process.

Furthermore, WAEC discovered that some schools have registered individuals who are not legitimate students of the institutions, thereby undermining the integrity of the examination.

“The Council has noted with concern the elaborate plans by several institutions to engage in mass cheating during the examination. Intelligence information indicates that: candidates in certain regions are being charged between GH¢200.00 and GH¢500.00 for assistance from invigilators; supervisors at some centres are planning to assign teachers to invigilate subjects they teach; some schools have registered individuals who are not bona fide students.”

WAEC further warned all Heads of Schools, Supervisors, and Invigilators against participating in these unethical practices, stating that those found guilty will face penalties in accordance with the examination’s rules and regulations.

“The Council cautions all Heads of Schools, Supervisors, and Invigilators to refrain from such practices, as those involved will be dealt with according to the rules and regulations of the examination. The Council will not hesitate to nullify the entries of such candidates, and those who manage to sneak in will have their entire results cancelled if discovered. Additionally, examination centres that do not comply with the rules will be relocated to WAEC-designated centres.”

WAEC has also appealed to all stakeholders, particularly supervisors and invigilators, to help maintain the integrity of the examination by reporting any suspicious activities and upholding the highest standards of conduct.

“The Council solicits the support of all stakeholders, especially supervisors and invigilators, in safeguarding the integrity of the examination.”

Read the full statement below: