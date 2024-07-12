9 hours ago

Jasmine Paolini, who advanced to her first Wimbledon final after a thrilling victory over Donna Vekic, attributes her rapid play on the court to her Ghanaian heritage.

The Ghanaian-Italian tennis star won 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(8) in the longest women's semi-final at the All England Club on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Though not Ghanaian by nationality, Paolini has deep connections to West Africa through her maternal grandfather, who hails from Ghana and resides in Copenhagen.

Her father is Italian, and her mother, Jacqueline, is of Polish and Ghanaian descent.

Paolini cherishes her diverse background and believes her speed on the court stems from her Ghanaian roots. "I am proud to have different blood in my body.

Of course, I feel Italian because I was born in Italy. My mum is Polish, but my grandfather is from Ghana, and I think I am fast because of Ghana," she shared during an interview at Roland Garros in June 2024.

Reflecting on her heritage, she added, "Ghanaian, maybe I feel like I’m fast on court. And I think that part of my family helped me. Maybe from Poland, I have the determination, maybe.

But of course, I also have the Italian energy. It’s a mix. And I’m really proud of it."

Paolini, who narrowly missed out on the French Open title in May, is now poised to make history as the first Ghanaian-Italian, male or female, to win the Wimbledon singles championship.

She will face 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the final on Saturday, July 13, aiming to secure the prestigious title and etch her name in tennis history.