Benjamin Asare was the hero in gloves on Friday evening as Hearts of Oak earned a hard-fought point in a goalless draw against Dreams FC at the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon.

In a match short on goals but rich in intensity, the Hearts goalkeeper delivered a series of crucial saves to deny Dreams and keep the Phobians in the contest. Asare’s calm presence and sharp reflexes proved decisive as Dreams pushed for a breakthrough, especially in the second half.

Dreams FC enjoyed the better spells of possession and created the clearer chances, forcing Asare into action on several occasions. Each time, the Hearts shot-stopper responded with authority, drawing applause from both sets of supporters inside the stadium.

For Hearts of Oak, the draw was built on defensive resilience rather than attacking fluency. While they struggled to impose themselves going forward, the Phobians showed organisation and discipline at the back, with Asare marshaling his defence confidently under pressure.

The result leaves both sides reflecting on missed opportunities, but for Hearts, Asare’s performance will be a major positive as they continue their Ghana Premier League campaign.

As the final whistle blew in Legon, it was clear that while the scoreline read 0-0, the evening belonged to the Hearts goalkeeper, a reminder that sometimes, a single point can feel as valuable as a win when earned through grit and resolve.