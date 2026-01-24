7 hours ago

Hearts of Oak produced a commanding performance on the road to sweep aside Eleven Wonders 3–0 in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League, sealing a comfortable victory that underlined their growing confidence away from home.

The Phobians set the tone early, taking the lead just eight minutes into the contest. Wayo showed composure inside the box after a well-weighted pass from Henry Boateng, calmly finishing to silence the home crowd and give Hearts a deserved advantage.

Eleven Wonders struggled to cope with Hearts’ intensity, though the visitors missed a chance to double their lead shortly after the restart when Hamza Issah failed to capitalise on a fine delivery from Amankwah Emmanuel.

The pressure eventually told in the 62nd minute. After a series of efforts in the penalty area, Martin Karikari reacted quickest to fire home the second goal, rewarding Hearts’ persistence and dominance.

Any hopes of a comeback faded with 14 minutes remaining when Hamza Issah was brought down in the box. Asibey stepped up and calmly converted the resulting penalty to make it 3–0 and put the result beyond doubt.

Hearts of Oak controlled the game from the first whistle to the last, keeping a clean sheet and leaving with all three points, a performance that reflected discipline, character and efficiency.

The result strengthens the Phobians’ position in the league standings and sends a clear message: Hearts of Oak are learning how to get the job done on the road.