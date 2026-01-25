3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko delivered a day of flair and authority in Kumasi, beating Basake Holy Stars 3–0 in a Ghana Premier League encounter marked by moments of individual brilliance.

The hosts took the lead after 30 minutes when captain Samba O’Neil calmly converted from the penalty spot. The decision was awarded after Saaka was brought down in the area, a call that sparked brief protests from the visitors but was confidently upheld.

Kotoko remained in control for much of the first half, though they were briefly tested when Basake threatened an equaliser. Goalkeeper Camara produced a superb, instinctive save on 42 minutes to preserve the home side’s advantage and keep momentum firmly with the Warriors heading into the break.

Changes followed in the second half as Kotoko looked to press home their superiority. The defining moment arrived in the 74th minute when substitute Albert Amoah doubled the lead in spectacular fashion, launching himself into an audacious bicycle kick that left the crowd on its feet.

Barely nine minutes later, the stadium erupted again. Poku made it three with another acrobatic overhead finish, capping a dominant display and putting to bed any remaining hopes of a Basake comeback.

With five minutes of added time played out amid chants from the stands, Kotoko comfortably saw out the game to claim a convincing victory, one that combined discipline, confidence and moments of pure quality.

For the Warriors, it was a statement performance. For the fans, it was a reminder of why days like these remain special in the Ghana Premier League.