3 hours ago

Medeama SC secured a narrow 1-0 win over Accra Hearts of Oak in a tightly contested Ghana Premier League match at the TNA Stadium, with a second-half strike proving decisive.

The home side dominated long spells of the contest but were repeatedly denied by Hearts goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi, who produced a series of outstanding saves to keep his team in the game. His finest moment came in the 64th minute, when he stretched full length to deny Medeama what looked like a certain goal, drawing applause from the entire stadium.

Despite Agbasi’s heroics, the breakthrough finally arrived in the 75th minute as Medeama converted sustained pressure into a deserved lead.

Hearts responded immediately with a triple substitution, introducing Collinson, Asubonteng and Prince Kwabena in a bid to turn the match around, but Medeama remained organised and resolute.

The visitors pushed forward in the closing stages, but clear chances were hard to come by. Five minutes of added time were played, yet Medeama’s defence held firm to see out the victory.

The result strengthens Medeama’s position at home and underlines their growing confidence in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.