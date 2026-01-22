3 hours ago

Young Apostles chief executive Gerald Domfeh says he is confident the club will beat the drop and retain their place in the Ghana Premier League, despite a tense battle at the lower end of the table.

The newly promoted side currently sit 15th, just above the relegation zone, with 22 points from 19 matches, a position that has fuelled concerns among supporters about their top-flight future. Domfeh, however, insists the club’s destiny remains firmly in their own hands.

“We will survive relegation,” he told Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show. “From the games we have played, we can do better. We will give Dreams FC a good game this weekend, so relegation is out of the conversation.”

Young Apostles are seeking a return to winning ways after being held to a 2-2 draw at home by Hohoe United, a result that left mixed emotions among players and fans. Attention now turns to a difficult away test as they travel to the Tuba AstroTurf to face Dreams FC in their Matchday 20 fixture.

The club’s season has not been without turbulence. Earlier in the campaign, Young Apostles threatened to boycott the league over unresolved concerns, a move that sparked widespread debate. That stance has since been reversed, with the club reaffirming its commitment to competing and finishing the season strongly.

With nearly half the campaign still to play, Domfeh believes there is enough quality and determination in the squad to pull clear of danger.

For Young Apostles, the trip to Dreams FC represents more than just three points, it is another opportunity to prove that belief, resilience and focus can secure their place among Ghana’s top-flight clubs.