3 hours ago

Swedru All Blacks produced one of the standout results of the Ghana Premier League season, beating giants Asante Kotoko 2-1 in an entertaining encounter at home.

The hosts took the lead in the 36th minute, capitalising on sustained pressure to send the home supporters into celebration. Moments later, Kotoko nearly hit back when Amidu curled a dangerous effort towards goal, but the All Blacks goalkeeper reacted sharply to push the ball out for a corner.

Kotoko eventually found their equaliser in the 41st minute through Guinean forward Morifing Donzo, who pressed high, won possession and calmly finished into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-1.

Just as Kotoko looked to have regained control, the match swung again before half-time. In the 45th minute, a defensive mistake by Zackaria proved costly, allowing Swedru All Blacks to regain the lead with a composed finish.

The second half was fiercely contested, with Kotoko pushing for another equaliser and the All Blacks defending with determination and discipline.

At the final whistle, Swedru All Blacks celebrated a memorable victory, while Kotoko were left to reflect on missed chances and defensive lapses.

The result boosts the All Blacks’ confidence and standing in the league, while adding another twist to an already unpredictable Ghana Premier League campaign.