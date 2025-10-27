1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak head coach Didi Dramani has urged his players not to underestimate Eleven Wonders when the two sides meet in the Ghana Premier League this weekend, despite their opponents’ struggles at the bottom of the table.

The Accra-based club will host Eleven Wonders on Saturday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in a match that could prove crucial for both teams at opposite ends of the standings.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Dramani insisted that league position alone does not tell the full story of Eleven Wonders’ quality, describing them as one of the better sides in the division.

“I think the position of Eleven Wonders should not deceive people,” he said. “They have one of the finest squads in the league. They play fluid football and keep the ball well.”

The former Black Stars assistant coach said Hearts of Oak are preparing for a demanding contest, while also identifying areas his team hopes to exploit.

“We will try as much as possible to create spaces and take advantage of the vulnerabilities they present,” he added. “We will respect what they have, but we will also exploit their inability to defend as a team.”

With both sides under pressure to pick up points, the encounter is expected to be keenly contested.

Kick-off at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium is scheduled for 15:00 GMT on Saturday.