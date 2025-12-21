10 hours ago

Morocco launched their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 campaign with a 2-0 win over Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, overcoming an early setback to secure all three points in front of a packed crowd of 60,180.

Match Highlights



11th minute: Morocco won a penalty after Brahim Díaz was fouled by Iyad Mohamed, but Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor produced a superb save to deny Soufiane Rahimi.



55th minute: Díaz made amends, sweeping home Noussair Mazraoui’s low cross to break the deadlock.



75th minute: Substitute Ayoub El Kaabi sealed the win with a spectacular overhead kick, igniting celebrations across the stadium.

Comoros’ Resilience

Despite Morocco’s dominance, Comoros showed discipline and composure. Promising forward Rafiki Saïd tested Morocco’s keeper Yassine Bounou, while Pandor impressed again with key saves, underlining his quality. Their spirited performance highlighted why Comoros remain one of Africa’s most underrated teams, especially after narrowly missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Key Stats



Morocco extended their unbeaten home run to 19 matches.



The Atlas Lions are chasing their first AFCON title since 1976.



Comoros, though defeated, earned plaudits for their attitude, organization, and resilience.

Morocco and Real Madrid playmaker, Brahim Diaz was adjudged Man of the Match after a splendid display, capping it off with the opening goal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on the opening night.

Hosts, Morocco are set to face West African powerhouse, Mali and then Zambia in their remaining group fixtures, where the top two teams will be advancing automatically — and a possible route for the best third-placed side — Comoros still have a chance to progress if they maintain their fighting spirit.

This opener showcased Morocco’s strength and ambition, but also Comoros’ determination and defensive grit, proving they are no pushovers on Africa’s biggest stage.