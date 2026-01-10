33 minutes ago

Cameroon Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o has delivered an emotional message to the Indomitable Lions following their elimination from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by hosts Morocco.

Speaking after the 2-0 quarter-final defeat, the former Cameroon captain and African football icon praised the players for their effort and urged them to hold their heads high despite the disappointment.

“Seeing you sad makes me teary but I’ll make an effort not to cry,” Eto’o told the squad. “I want to tell you to be proud of yourselves for what you did during this competition. Be proud.”

Cameroon’s campaign came to an end against a disciplined Moroccan side, but Eto’o insisted the manner in which the team conducted themselves throughout the tournament reflected the values of the nation.

“We stay dignified like Cameroonians,” he added. “Next time, we will come to win.”

The message resonated as a show of unity at a difficult moment for a team that mixed experienced heads with several players featuring in their first Africa Cup of Nations. While the exit will hurt, Eto’o’s words served as reassurance that the foundations are in place for future success.

As the 2025 AFCON continues in Morocco, Cameroon now turn their focus to rebuilding and preparing for the next challenge, buoyed by the backing of a president who knows better than most what it takes to win on the continent.