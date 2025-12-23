The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has kicked off with plenty of attacking intent, as the opening four matches have produced eight goals, averaging two per game.
Opening Results
- Morocco 2–0 Comoros
- Mali 1–1 Zambia
- South Africa 2–1 Angola
- Egypt 2–1 Zimbabwe (Mohamed Salah scoring a late winner)
Comparison With AFCON 2023
- AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast set a record with 119 goals, the highest in tournament history.
- That edition averaged 2.29 goals per game, a benchmark for attacking football in Africa.
- The current rate of 2.0 goals per game in Morocco suggests the 2025 edition could again deliver a feast of goals.
What It Means
- The early fixtures have showcased both defensive resilience and attacking flair.
- With several traditionally high-scoring teams — including Nigeria, Algeria, and Senegal — yet to begin their campaigns, the expectation is that the goal tally will rise.
- The blend of tactical evolution, individual brilliance, and attacking depth across squads points to another entertaining, goal-rich AFCON.
The early numbers hint at a tournament that could rival Ivory Coast 2023 for attacking spectacle, keeping fans optimistic for more drama and decisive finishes in the weeks ahead.
