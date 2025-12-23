6 hours ago

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has kicked off with plenty of attacking intent, as the opening four matches have produced eight goals, averaging two per game.

Opening Results



Morocco 2–0 Comoros



Mali 1–1 Zambia



South Africa 2–1 Angola



Egypt 2–1 Zimbabwe (Mohamed Salah scoring a late winner)

Comparison With AFCON 2023



AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast set a record with 119 goals, the highest in tournament history.



That edition averaged 2.29 goals per game, a benchmark for attacking football in Africa.



The current rate of 2.0 goals per game in Morocco suggests the 2025 edition could again deliver a feast of goals.

What It Means



The early fixtures have showcased both defensive resilience and attacking flair.



With several traditionally high-scoring teams — including Nigeria, Algeria, and Senegal — yet to begin their campaigns, the expectation is that the goal tally will rise.



The blend of tactical evolution, individual brilliance, and attacking depth across squads points to another entertaining, goal-rich AFCON.

The early numbers hint at a tournament that could rival Ivory Coast 2023 for attacking spectacle, keeping fans optimistic for more drama and decisive finishes in the weeks ahead.