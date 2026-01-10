8 hours ago

Egypt booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after edging past Ivory Coast 3-2 in a dramatic and breathless encounter.

The seven-time champions made a blistering start, taking the lead inside four minutes when Omar Marmoush struck early to set the tone for a pulsating contest. Egypt doubled their advantage midway through the first half through Rami Rabia, leaving Ivory Coast reeling as they struggled to settle.

The Ivorians pulled one back before the break, when Ahmed Fatouh’s cross was turned into his own net.

After the restart, captain Mohamed Salah produced a moment of quality, extending Egypt’s lead in the 52nd minute and seemingly putting the tie beyond reach. Ivory Coast, however, refused to fade quietly. Guèla Douè’s goal in the 73rd minute reignited the contest and set up a tense final stretch.

Despite late pressure from the Ivorians, Egypt held their nerve to see out the victory, drawing loud celebrations from their fans at the final whistle.

The result sends Egypt through to a heavyweight semi-final showdown against Senegal, as they continue their pursuit of an eighth Africa Cup of Nations title.