Morocco’s Ministry of National Education has postponed first-semester school examinations to avoid a clash with the country’s appearance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, underlining just how deeply football runs through the nation.

The exams, originally scheduled around mid-January, will now take place on 20 and 21 January 2026, two days after the AFCON final on 18 January, when Morocco’s Atlas Lions are set to contest the showpiece match.

In a statement reported by local media, the ministry said the decision was taken to preserve the “coherence of the school calendar” while recognising the exceptional national moment created by the team’s run to the final.

Education officials confirmed that continuous assessments would also be reorganised to ensure pupils are not disadvantaged by the adjustment. The ministry stressed that the academic programme would remain intact, with the changes designed to minimise disruption for students and teachers.

Morocco’s progress at AFCON has gripped the country, with public viewings, packed cafés and widespread celebrations accompanying each step of the tournament. Sunday’s final has been described by commentators as a rare unifying moment, bringing together supporters across generations and regions.

The decision highlights the cultural significance of football in Morocco, where major national moments have previously prompted changes in daily life, from transport planning to working hours.

As the Atlas Lions prepare for the biggest match in African football, classrooms across the country will briefly pause, allowing students and teachers alike to share in a moment of national excitement before attention returns to exams just days later.