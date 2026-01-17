3 hours ago

Morocco’s players could be in line for one of the biggest payouts in Africa Cup of Nations history as the country prepares for Sunday’s final against Senegal in Rabat.

The Moroccan Football Federation has approved substantial financial incentives for the Atlas Lions, with each player set to earn more than $300,000 if they lift the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations trophy. Sources close to the squad say the total package could rise to around $500,000 per player once additional performance-related bonuses are included.

The rewards mirror a strategy used during Morocco’s memorable run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, when generous incentives were credited with boosting morale during a historic campaign.

Despite the eye-catching figures, those close to the team insist money is not driving the players as they prepare for the biggest match of their careers.

“The group is focused on making history,” one source told local media. “The objective is to win a second Africa Cup of Nations title for Morocco, not to think about bonuses.”

Morocco are seeking their first continental crown since 1976 and will contest the final on home soil after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Nigeria in the semi-finals. Senegal booked their place by edging Egypt 1–0 in Tangier, setting up a heavyweight showdown between one of African giants and the hosts.

Excitement across Morocco has reached fever pitch ahead of Sunday’s final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Tickets sold out within hours of going on sale, reflecting the scale of public anticipation.

Authorities say they have intensified efforts to clamp down on ticket touting, with strict monitoring of resale activity and reports of prosecutions linked to black-market sales.

As kickoff approaches, the stakes could hardly be higher: Senegal chasing another title, and Morocco aiming to end a 49-year wait for continental glory with history, pride and a lucrative reward all on the line.