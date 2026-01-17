2 hours ago

Hosts Morocco will attempt to end a 49-year wait for Africa Cup of Nations glory when they face Senegal in a heavyweight final in Rabat on Sunday.

Opta’s supercomputer has installed the Atlas Lions as narrow favourites, giving them a 55.4% chance of lifting only their second continental title and their first since 1976 on home soil.

Yet Senegal arrive with momentum and menace of their own, led by a resurgent Sadio Mané who has once again made the biggest stage his own.

At 33, Mané remains Senegal’s heartbeat. His decisive strike against Egypt in the semi-finals sent the Lions of Teranga into another final and underlined his enduring importance.

The goal took him to 11 Africa Cup of Nations goals, making him just the ninth player to reach that mark, with only four players in the tournament’s history ahead of him. Beyond scoring, Mané has been a constant creative force, fashioning 18 chances at this tournament, all from open play, the highest tally recorded at a single AFCON since 2010.

However, Senegal face a significant setback. Captain and defensive leader Kalidou Koulibaly will miss the final through suspension, a blow that could prove costly in a match expected to be decided by the finest of margins.

Morocco, meanwhile, have been built on balance rather than brilliance alone. Their defensive record has been outstanding, just one goal conceded all tournament and four consecutive clean sheets, providing the platform for their title push.

In attack, much of the focus has been on Brahim Díaz. The forward leads the scoring charts with five goals from six matches and is chasing a slice of history, aiming to become the first Moroccan to finish an AFCON as the outright top scorer.

Alongside him, Ayoub El Kaabi’s relentless pressing and off-the-ball work have epitomised the energy and discipline instilled by coach Walid Regragui, whose side have looked increasingly assured as the tournament has progressed.

With both teams known for their defensive resilience and tactical control, and Senegal lacking their captain at the back, another tight and tense AFCON final appears likely.

For Morocco, it is a chance to crown a generation that has already redefined the nation’s footballing identity. For Senegal, it is an opportunity to retain their continental dominance and reaffirm their place at the summit of African football.

In Rabat, with history and pride on the line, the smallest details may once again decide Africa’s biggest prize.