When Aliou Cissé pulled on Senegal’s number six shirt at the 2002 World Cup, few could have imagined the arc his journey would take. Twenty years later, on 6 February 2022, he stood on the touchline as head coach, guiding the Lions of Teranga to their first Africa Cup of Nations title.

Now, another chapter of that story is about to be written.

Pape Thiaw, who wore number 18 for Senegal at that same 2002 World Cup, is preparing to lead the country into the Africa Cup of Nations final on 18 January 2026, this time as coach.

The 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea remains a defining moment in Senegalese football. A fearless team stunned the world by beating holders France in the opening game and reaching the quarter-finals on their tournament debut.

Cissé and Thiaw were part of that golden generation, players who helped shape a new football identity for Senegal, built on belief, discipline and pride.

Two decades on, that legacy is being carried forward from the dugout.

Cissé’s rise from midfield general to national coach culminated in AFCON glory in 2022, a triumph that cemented his place in Senegalese sporting history.

Thiaw’s journey has followed a quieter path, but one rooted in the same values. Now, with Senegal back in the final, he has the chance to mirror the achievement of his former teammate on a date that feels rich in symbolism.

The numbers tell their own story:

2002 – a World Cup that changed Senegal forever

6 February 2022 – Cissé delivers AFCON glory

18 January 2026 – Thiaw leads Senegal into another final

History waiting to be repeated

As Senegal prepare for the 2026 AFCON final, the sense of continuity is unmistakable. The players on the pitch may have changed, but the spirit of 2002 still echoes through the team’s journey.

For Pape Thiaw, the final represents more than a match. It is a chance to complete a circle from wearing the shirt as a player to leading from the sidelines and to add another chapter to Senegal’s enduring football story.