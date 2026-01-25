5 hours ago

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye has played down suggestions that the national team were victims of an attempted poisoning in the build-up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against hosts Morocco.

Speaking to Senegalese broadcaster Feeling Dakar, the experienced international rejected claims that anything unusual occurred before the decisive match, which Senegal went on to win 1–0 after extra time.

“We always travel with our own cook, and we eat well,” Gueye said, seeking to draw a line under the allegations.

The comments come after teammate Ismail Jacobs raised concerns about the sudden illness of several Senegal players shortly before the final. Jacobs claimed that the timing and severity of the sickness were troubling and disrupted the team’s preparations.

According to those reports, Krepin Diatta and Ousmane Niang were unable to start the match, with Niang allegedly forced to abandon the warm-up and return to the dressing room. Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr was also said to have struggled during the game, collapsing in the first half.

Despite the off-field uncertainty, Senegal held their composure in a final that was already charged with tension. The match was briefly halted after the Lions of Teranga walked off the pitch in protest at a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

The situation was eventually defused, and Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz went on to miss the spot kick, a moment that proved pivotal. Senegal regrouped and struck the winning goal in extra time to secure their second continental title.

While questions continue to swirl around the dramatic events of the night, Idrissa Gueye’s intervention appears aimed at shifting the focus back to the football and a historic triumph for Senegal.