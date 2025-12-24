5 hours ago

Sudan head coach Kwesi Appiah has expressed strong belief in his side’s ability to qualify from their group at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations 2025, as the Falcons of Jediane prepare for their opening clash against Algeria at the Stade Moulay Hassan.

Appiah’s Vision

Since taking charge, the Ghanaian tactician has overseen a remarkable upward trajectory, instilling discipline, belief, and renewed ambition in the squad.

Speaking to CAFOnline, he said:

“Sudan is well prepared for the competition, and we hope to present ourselves in the best possible way during the finals.”

Group D Challenge



Sudan face a tough group featuring:

Algeria – perennial contenders with star quality.

Equatorial Guinea – known for resilience and tactical organisation.

Burkina Faso – consistent performers in recent AFCON editions.



Appiah remains confident:

Recent Form

What It Means

“We are in a strong group… Sudan is also a good team, and I am confident that we will progress beyond the group stage.”Sudan arrive at AFCON after competing in the 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar, a tournament that provided valuable preparation and competitive exposure. The squad has shown signs of growth, blending youthful energy with experienced leadership.For Sudan, this campaign is about writing a new chapter in football history, proving they can compete with Africa’s elite. Appiah’s leadership, combined with the team’s renewed spirit, offers optimism that the Falcons of Jediane can surprise in Morocco.

This sets the stage for Sudan’s AFCON journey: a blend of ambition, resilience, and belief under Kwesi Appiah’s guidance.