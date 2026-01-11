5 hours ago

The stage is set for the business end of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with just four teams left standing after weeks of drama, surprises and high emotion.

On Wednesday, 14 January, Senegal will face seven-time champions Egypt in a heavyweight semi-final at Stade Ibn Batouta, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT. It is a meeting rich in history, pitting Senegal’s physical power and pace against Egypt’s experience and pedigree on the continental stage.

Later the same evening, hosts Morocco take on Nigeria at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT. The match promises intensity and atmosphere, as Morocco look to make home advantage count against a Nigerian side buoyed by confidence and growing belief.

The semi-finals mark a dramatic narrowing of the field. Twenty-four teams began the tournament, but only four remain, each just one win away from the final on 18 January.

With rivalries renewed and reputations on the line, Africa’s footballing spotlight will be firmly fixed on Wednesday night when two nations will move a step closer to lifting the continent’s most coveted prize.