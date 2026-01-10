50 minutes ago

Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo has expressed his frustration over a penalty that was not awarded during his side’s 2-0 defeat to hosts Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking after the match, Mbeumo said he felt there was clear contact inside the box during the first half, an incident that could have altered the course of the game at a crucial moment.

“During the match, I felt that he touched me,” Mbeumo told beIN Sports. “After the game, they showed me the footage again, and it’s very clear. That said, I don’t know if the match was decided solely by that incident.”

Cameroon struggled to impose themselves early on as Morocco, backed by a vocal home crowd, took control and went ahead before half-time. Mbeumo admitted that the Indomitable Lions did not fully express themselves in the opening period.

“Unfortunately, in the first half we held back a bit and didn’t really play our game,” he said. “I think that’s one of the only regrets we can have tonight.”

The Manchester United attacker, however, felt Cameroon grew into the contest after the break and showed more of their quality, despite conceding a second goal.

“In the second half, in my opinion, we were in control apart from the goal they scored,” Mbeumo added. “In the end, it’s part of the game, and we also knew what to expect.”

Morocco’s victory sends the tournament hosts into the semi-finals, while Cameroon exit the competition with lingering questions over missed chances and key refereeing decisions on a night of fine margins at the 2025 AFCON.