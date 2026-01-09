2 days ago

Tournament hosts Morocco booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a composed 2-0 victory over Cameroon, led by another decisive display from Brahim Díaz.

Playing in front of a passionate home crowd, the Atlas Lions struck first in the 26th minute when Díaz intelligently move to meet the ball delivered into the box from a corner, directing the ball home to give Morocco control of the quarter-final contest.

Cameroon, five-time African champions, tried to respond with their trademark physicality, but Morocco remained disciplined and patient. Their advantage was doubled in the second half when Saibari calmly brought down a free-kick delivery before firing low into the bottom corner, leaving the Indomitable Lions with too much to do.

The night also belonged to Díaz, whose goal etched his name into AFCON history. The Morocco forward became only the second player to score against five different nations in a single Africa Cup of Nations, equalling the record set by Egypt’s Gedo in 2010. He also became the first player ever to score in his first five matches of an AFCON tournament.

For Morocco, the win keeps alive hopes of lifting the continental trophy on home soil, as confidence continues to grow with each performance. Cameroon, meanwhile, exit the tournament having fallen short against a well-organised and clinical host side.

Morocco will now turn their attention to the semi-finals, where belief is building that this could be a special AFCON for the Atlas Lions and their history-making talisman, Brahim Díaz.