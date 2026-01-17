1 hour ago

Nigeria and Egypt will meet later this evening with pride, momentum and a bronze medal on the line at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

It is a contest few would have predicted before the tournament began, a third-place playoff between two of Africa’s most decorated football nations, but one that still carries weight for teams eager to finish strongly after falling short of the final.

For Nigeria’s Super Eagles, the match offers a chance to end the campaign on a positive note after their narrow semi-final defeat to hosts Morocco on penalties. Head coach Éric Sékou Chelle has spoken of frustration at his side’s drop in intensity in that match, but insists his players remain motivated to claim a podium finish.

Egypt arrive with similar emotions. The Pharaohs were edged out 1–0 by Senegal in the semi-finals, undone by a second-half strike from Sadio Mané. Despite the disappointment, head coach Hossam Hassan praised his team’s resilience and fighting spirit, framing the bronze-medal match as an opportunity to restore pride and reward their supporters.

Beyond the medal itself, tonight’s clash is rich in history. Nigeria and Egypt are two of Africa’s most successful national teams, with multiple AFCON titles between them and a long-standing rivalry that has produced memorable moments over the years.

Both sides are expected to rotate their squads, giving opportunities to players who have impressed from the bench, while still fielding enough experience to ensure the match remains fiercely competitive.

Kick-off later this evening promises a high-tempo encounter, shaped by contrasting styles, Nigeria’s physicality and pace against Egypt’s tactical discipline and composure in possession.

While the AFCON trophy will be decided elsewhere, there is no shortage of incentive here. For Nigeria and Egypt, the battle for bronze is about finishing with honour, belief and something tangible to take home from the continent’s biggest football stage.