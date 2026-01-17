2 hours ago

Nigeria secured third place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved two penalties to guide the Super Eagles to a dramatic 4–2 shootout victory over Egypt.

The bronze-medal match ended goalless after 90 minutes, with no extra time played, sending the contest straight to penalties under the tournament regulations.

In a tense shootout, Nwabali emerged as the decisive figure, producing superb saves from Egypt’s biggest stars, Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, to tilt the contest firmly in Nigeria’s favour.

Both sides had struggled to break each other down during regulation time. Egypt enjoyed long spells of possession, while Nigeria looked the more dangerous on the counter, but clear chances were few and far between in a game defined by caution and fatigue after the demands of the semi-finals.

When it mattered most, Nwabali delivered. His calm presence and sharp reflexes under pressure gave Nigeria the edge, as the Super Eagles converted four of their penalties and watched Egypt falter.

For Nigeria, the win offered consolation after their narrow semi-final exit to hosts Morocco, and a reminder of their resilience on the continental stage. The celebrations that followed reflected relief as much as joy, with the players rallying around their goalkeeper, whose heroics ensured the team finished the tournament on a high.

Egypt, meanwhile, were left to reflect on another painful penalty defeat, having been unable to find a breakthrough during open play and then seeing their most trusted scorers denied from the spot.

As the 2025 AFCON draws to a close, Nigeria’s bronze-medal finish underlined their depth and fighting spirit, and confirmed Stanley Nwabali as one of the standout performers of the tournament.