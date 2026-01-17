45 minutes ago

Nigeria coach Éric Chelle has issued a cautionary message to Senegal ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final showdown with Morocco. Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Chelle praised both Morocco’s Walid Regragui and Senegal’s Pape Thiaw but stressed that the match will not be straightforward.

“I really like Walid Regragui and Pape Thiaw, but I want to warn Pape that this won’t be a simple away match. The Moroccan crowd is much more than a twelfth man; the team needs to stay focused,” Chelle said.

His comments underline the intimidating atmosphere Senegal can expect at the Moroccan stadium, where passionate home supporters are known for their vocal and unwavering backing of the Atlas Lions.

As teams prepare for one of the tournament’s crucial fixtures, Chelle’s words serve as a reminder of the challenges of playing in hostile environments and the need for mental resilience to secure victory on foreign soil.