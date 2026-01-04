12 hours ago

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has struck a defiant tone ahead of his side’s Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash with Cameroon, insisting there will be “no mercy” when the two teams meet at the 2025 tournament.

Speaking on the eve of the knockout encounter, the Belgian coach dismissed suggestions that his respect for Cameroon would soften his competitive edge.

“It’s not because I’ve spoken positively about Cameroon that I don’t want to win tomorrow’s match,” Broos said. “I can tell you there will be no mercy tomorrow, no mercy at all. I want to win the match.”

Cameroon, five-time African champions, represent one of the toughest tests in African football, but Broos made it clear that reputation alone will not intimidate his South African side.

The Bafana Bafana coach has overseen a steady rebuild, blending experienced heads with younger players, and believes his team are ready to rise to the occasion on the continent’s biggest stage.

While acknowledging Cameroon’s pedigree, Broos said knockout football demands ruthlessness and focus, qualities he expects his players to show from the first whistle.

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, the match promises to be a fiercely contested affair, as South Africa look to upset a traditional powerhouse and Cameroon aim to reassert their authority.