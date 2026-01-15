1 hour ago

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has congratulated the national team after the Lions of Teranga booked their place in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Egypt.

On an official visit to Abu Dhabi, President Faye followed the semi-final closely, watching the match in Senegal’s national colours as the African giants produced a composed and controlled performance to edge past the Pharaohs.

After the final whistle, the president took to social media to salute head coach Pape Thiaw and his players, praising their discipline and collective spirit.

“I congratulate our Lions who, through a serious and controlled match, eliminated Egypt and secured their place in the final of the Africa Cup,” Faye wrote on his X account. “One step away from consecration, continue with the same lucidity, the same discipline and the same collective spirit, to offer Senegal a new star and a pride shared by the whole Nation.”

Senegal’s narrow win was defined by tactical organisation and patience, with the decisive goal enough to separate two of Africa’s most decorated sides. It marked another significant milestone for Thiaw’s team, who have shown resilience and maturity throughout the tournament.

The president’s public message underlined the importance of football in Senegalese life, where the national team’s successes are often seen as moments of unity and shared pride at home and across the diaspora.

By stressing clarity of thought, discipline and teamwork, Faye’s words were both a tribute to what the team have achieved and a rallying call ahead of the final.

With a showdown against hosts Morocco now looming, the Lions of Teranga carry the hopes of an entire nation. Backed by their supporters and the encouragement of their head of state, Senegal will head into the final aiming to add another chapter to their growing continental legacy.