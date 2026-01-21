16 minutes ago

Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa has welcomed the return of Morocco international Brahim Diaz after the forward’s involvement at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, praising his mentality and impact following a demanding tournament in Africa.

Diaz, 26, had been on international duty in Morocco, where he played a key role in the Atlas Lions’ run to the final. Morocco eventually finished as runners-up after a dramatic showdown with Senegal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The final was marred by controversy and tension. Diaz missed a crucial penalty, and Senegal capitalised to secure a 1-0 victory after extra time. The match was briefly halted when the Teranga Lions walked off the pitch in protest following a refereeing decision that awarded Morocco a penalty just minutes after a Senegalese goal had been ruled out.

Senegal star Sadio Mané later persuaded his teammates to return to the field, a decision that proved decisive. Pape Gueye went on to score the winning goal, handing Senegal the continental title.

Despite the heartbreak of defeat, Arbeloa said Diaz’s performances at the tournament only reinforced his value to the Spanish giants.

“I am very happy that he has joined us,” Arbeloa said at a pre-match news conference. “He showed his abilities at Real Madrid and repeated that in Africa. He is a player whose movements are difficult to predict, he is good at playing between the lines, he can occupy many positions, he has a great mentality and a great desire to give, and we will certainly need him.”

Diaz has now rejoined the Madrid squad and is expected to be in contention for selection when Real face Villarreal in La Liga this weekend, as the club turns its focus back to domestic competition.