2 hours ago

Senegal’s dramatic 1–0 victory over Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final is now being overshadowed by troubling allegations from defender Ismail Jakobs, who has raised serious concerns over the sudden illness of three of his teammates before and during the match.

The Galatasaray full-back says Krépin Diatta, Ousseynou Niang and Pape Matar Sarr all “collapsed” in what he described as disturbing and unexplained circumstances, suffering severe symptoms that left them unable to stand, speak or even lift their heads.

According to Jakobs, all three players were rushed to hospital as the situation unfolded, casting a dark shadow over what should have been one of the proudest moments in Senegalese football history.

“I don’t want to accuse anyone,” Jakobs said, “but what happened definitely was not a coincidence.”

His comments have sparked intense speculation and anger across social media, with fans and observers demanding answers.

The medical drama came amid an already chaotic and emotionally charged final. Senegal coach Pape Thiaw at one point ordered his players off the pitch in protest over controversial refereeing decisions, bringing the match to a halt for around 20 minutes.

It was veteran forward Sadio Mané who played a key role in calming the situation, persuading his teammates to return to the field and see out the match. Senegal eventually went on to claim victory, securing the AFCON title in extra time.

However, the celebrations have since been eclipsed by the growing controversy.

So far, no football authority or medical body has confirmed any case of poisoning, and there has been no official medical report explaining the players’ condition. In the absence of clear answers, the final’s legacy is now shifting from sporting glory to unanswered questions.

What should have been remembered as a historic night for Senegal is increasingly becoming a story of fear, suspicion and uncertainty, a victory now clouded by allegations that reach far beyond the pitch.