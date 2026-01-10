44 minutes ago

Cameroon midfielder Carlos Baleba has admitted his disappointment following the Indomitable Lions’ elimination from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, while insisting the team will take valuable lessons from their quarter-final defeat to hosts Morocco.

Morocco secured a 2–0 victory, with both goals coming from set pieces, but the contest was not without controversy. Cameroon felt they were denied a penalty in the first half, a decision Baleba believes could have changed the momentum of the match.

“I think that if the referee had awarded the penalty, the match would have taken a different turn, but he didn’t,” Baleba told beIN Sports. “If VAR couldn’t see it, we’re not going to blame ourselves over that because it’s a football match.”

Despite the frustration, the Brighton midfielder was keen to look beyond the incident and focus on the bigger picture, stressing that Cameroon’s shortcomings, rather than officiating decisions, ultimately proved decisive.

“They won 2–0 from set pieces and we are eliminated,” he said. “The group is disappointed, but there are a lot of positives because we had a very good tournament.”

Baleba also highlighted the importance of experience gained in Morocco, particularly for younger players featuring at their first Africa Cup of Nations.

“Many of us played in our first AFCON,” he added. “For the upcoming challenges, we will correct what didn’t work.”

Cameroon leave the tournament reflecting on what might have been, but with renewed belief that a blend of youth and experience can help drive the Indomitable Lions forward in future competitions.