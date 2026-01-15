5 hours ago

Senegal forward Sadio Mané has confirmed that Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final against hosts Morocco will bring the curtain down on his career at the continent’s flagship tournament.

The 32-year-old delivered another defining moment for the Lions of Teranga on Wednesday night, scoring the decisive goal in a tense 1-0 semi-final victory over Egypt. The strike not only sent Senegal into the final but also earned Mané the Man of the Match award.

Speaking to Senegalese broadcaster RTS after the game, Mané revealed that the upcoming final would be his farewell on the AFCON stage.

“I will be happy to play my last final in the Africa Cup of Nations,” he said.

Senegal will face Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT, in what promises to be one of the most high-profile finals in recent AFCON history.

For Mané, the occasion carries deep personal significance. A symbol of Senegal’s modern footballing rise, he was a central figure in the country’s long-awaited AFCON triumph in 2021, when the Lions lifted the trophy for the first time in their history.

Sunday’s final offers the former Liverpool forward the chance to close that chapter where it began, on the biggest stage in African football.

While Mané is stepping away from AFCON duty, his international career may not be over just yet. He is expected to remain available for Senegal until at least the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

As Senegal prepare for a daunting test against a confident Moroccan side backed by home support, Mané’s final AFCON appearance adds an extra layer of emotion to the occasion.

Win or lose, the match will mark the end of an era for one of Africa’s most influential footballers, a player whose goals, leadership and legacy have helped redefine Senegal’s place on the continental stage.