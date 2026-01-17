2 hours ago

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi says reaching the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is a great moment but insists the job is not yet done.

The Atlas Lions booked their place in Sunday’s showpiece after edging Nigeria 4–2 on penalties in a tense, goalless semi-final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as the hero in the shootout, sending the hosts into their first AFCON final in more than two decades.

For Hakimi, the significance goes beyond qualification.

“It’s a unique moment for us,” the defender said ahead of the finals.

“We’ve made history once again. This team deserves it. All Moroccans deserve it. We are very happy, but we haven’t finished the job yet.”

Morocco will face Senegal in Sunday’s final, kicking off at 19:00 GMT in Rabat, with the weight of expectation and hope firmly on their shoulders.

The Atlas Lions have enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent years, establishing themselves as one of Africa’s dominant forces. Their historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar elevated the team to new heights, and that momentum has carried into this tournament.

During the current AFCON campaign, Morocco extended a national record winning streak to 19 matches, underlining their consistency and growing confidence on the continental stage.

Yet history has also been a burden. Despite their recent success, Morocco have lifted the Africa Cup of Nations trophy only once in 1976 and have reached just one final since, in 2004.

That weight appeared evident in the early stages of the tournament, as the hosts adopted a cautious approach. But performances against Cameroon and Nigeria have suggested a team growing into the moment, playing with greater intensity and belief.

Backed by a passionate home crowd at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Morocco now stand one win away from ending a near half-century wait for continental glory.

As Hakimi made clear, the celebration can wait. For the Atlas Lions, history is within reach but only if they finish the job.