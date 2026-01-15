5 hours ago

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui praised the resilience of his players and the power of home support after the Atlas Lions edged Nigeria on penalties to book a place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The hosts advanced after a tense, goalless 120 minutes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, before goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved two spot-kicks in a 4–2 shootout victory that sent the home crowd into celebration.

Speaking after the match, Regragui focused less on tactics and more on the collective effort that carried Morocco through a physically draining contest.

“We suffered a lot,” he admitted. “Reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final at home is a beautiful gift. The players made a huge effort and consumed a lot of energy in this match.”

The Moroccan coach reserved special praise for the supporters, describing their backing as a decisive factor on a night when fine margins separated the two teams.

“I thank everyone who supported us,” Regragui said. “We received very touching messages, and they had a big impact on us. I thank our players, we are very proud of them and I also thank the Moroccan fans who truly deserve this achievement.”

Morocco controlled long spells of the semi-final, restricting Nigeria’s attacking threat, but were unable to find a goal despite their pressure. As fatigue set in, the match drifted towards penalties, where Bounou’s calm presence proved decisive.

Regragui also took time to acknowledge the opposition, congratulating Nigeria and their head coach Éric Sékou Chelle for their tournament campaign.

“I congratulate the Nigerian national team and coach Eric Chelle for the great work they have done,” he said.

With little time to recover, Regragui stressed that attention must now quickly turn to preparation for the final.

“We have to think about physical recovery straight away,” he added. “The match was difficult, but qualifying for the final at home makes all the suffering worthwhile.”

Morocco will face Senegal in Sunday’s final, carrying the hopes of a nation as they chase continental glory on home soil.