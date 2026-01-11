4 hours ago

Mohamed Salah says Egypt’s unity and togetherness at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has made the current tournament his most enjoyable international experience to date.

Speaking during Egypt’s campaign in Morocco, the Liverpool forward highlighted the strong bond within the squad, describing an atmosphere built on closeness, humour and collective ambition.

“This has been my favourite camp ever,” Salah said. “The players are all close, the comedy is non-stop. We’re fighting for each other to win the title.”

The Egypt captain believes that sense of unity has been a driving force behind his side’s push for an eighth AFCON crown, as the seven-time champions look to add to their rich history on the continental stage.

Salah also reserved praise for Morocco’s organisation of the tournament, commending the hosts for creating an environment that allows players to focus fully on football.

“I also praise the organisation here in Morocco,” he added. “Everything is of the highest level, security included.”

As the tournament reaches its decisive stages, Salah’s comments reflect a squad confident not only in its quality, but also in its togetherness, a combination Egypt hope will carry them all the way to the AFCON title.